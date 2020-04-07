Adelaide FringeVIEW To Launch For New Online Arts Experience

Artists from all genres are being encouraged to register video content as a Fringe event in a new online pilot platform called Adelaide FringeVIEW. The technology has been developed to provide a virtual stage for artists to perform on during the COVID-19 crisis.

Demonstrating the importance of adapting in a crisis, Adelaide FringeVIEW is a free initiative for artists, created to present local and international talent to online audiences for a new artistic experience, to be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said COVID-19 was having an enormous and heart-breaking impact on the arts industry, with the livelihoods of artists, crews and many more around the world quickly disappearing.

"We want to help the artists who are unable to perform live or have had their shows cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions," Ms Croall said. "There is a need for the arts industry to band together and come up with new ideas, and with people at home and more time than ever to experience new shows, we want to provide an opportunity for people to access entertainment while supporting artists who have been impacted.

Adelaide FringeVIEW has been designed as an experiment to create a new income stream for artists still looking to perform while restrictions are in place, with audiences asked to buy a ticket and help support the industry. It is open access, with no registration and artist ticketing fees. The pilot will run until the end of May.

Artists are encouraged to be creative and think outside their usual experience or understanding of Fringe to adapt their shows and content to the digital world.

Ms Croall said the digital platform has the potential to create job opportunities and income to artists and those in the creative industry and shift the way we consume performances as a society.

"The COVID-19 crisis is forcing many industries to adapt in order to stay connected and the arts industry is no different," Ms Croall said. "We have to keep thinking of new ways to present performances and engage audiences and by offering this digital stage, we are demonstrating how flexible our industry can be. We are truly heartbroken to see so many livelihoods impacted but together we can continue to support and connect artists and audiences from around the world during a time where isolation is the new norm."

Artist registrations for the new platform will open on Wednesday 15th April. Adelaide FringeVIEW is strictly a pilot program and will be reviewed upon completion at the end of May. Registrations are free and all proceeds from ticket sales are given back to the artist.

Fringe Members have exclusive access to tickets for Adelaide FringeVIEW from April 29, 2020 with the platform officially live to the general public on Friday May 1, 2020.

For more information, visit adelaidefringe.com.au





