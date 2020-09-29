Adelaide Fringe Announces $500,000 In Grants To Assist SA Artists For Fringe 2021

The 2021 Adelaide Fringe will run from 19 February until 21 March.

Adelaide Fringe will deliver a huge boost to South Australian artists and venues with the announcement of $500,000 in grants to assist them in their planning for the 2021 season.

Made possible by the Department of the Premier and Cabinet through Arts South Australia, the grants will be distributed in two tiers of either $5,000 or $10,000. They will provide much-needed support to assist artists and producers as they start to rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said the grants will help create employment and reduce the financial risks for SA artists presenting in the 2021 Fringe, assisting them to develop new work and revive previous work for new audiences.

"We are thrilled to be able to distribute these grants and look forward to seeing the applications coming in," Ms Croall said.

"Adelaide Fringe is so important for artists, audiences and businesses of SA; these grants will help to ensure that we can deliver a COVID-safe festival in these very uncertain times. The ecosystem of Fringe creates opportunities for many across Adelaide and SA, and these grants will help keep Fringe strong for 2021 and beyond."

"We know Fringe 2021 will look a little different, but we are excited to support our innovative, artists and vibrant venues that are key to making our festival thrive. Of course, all Fringe activity will be delivered within COVID rules and regulations as set by SA Health, but we are adapting and excited to see the Fringe roll out in new innovative ways."

Premier Steven Marshall said SA Government is pleased to be supporting South Australian artists with these grants to help them plan for their 2021 Adelaide Fringe season.

"It has been a tough year for all of our artists, and we look forward to seeing fantastic shows across the Fringe landscape in many city, suburban and regional venues. Adelaide Fringe creates hundreds of jobs and generates significant economic expenditure across the state," he said.

Grant applications for South Australian artists and producers from all genres and disciplines are now open and close on 21 October 2020.

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis upon submission until funds are exhausted.

To apply or register for Fringe, go to adelaidefringe.com.au

