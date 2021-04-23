Adelaide Central School of Art Named Best Art School in Australia

For the fourth year running, Adelaide Central School of Art (ACSA) has been identified as the best art school in Australia for overall student education experience.

In the recently released 2020 survey results, with a rating of 97.1%, ACSA is number one in Australia for overall student educational experience for undergraduates studying creative arts, number one in South Australia for overall student educational experience for undergraduates of all courses, and second nationally for undergraduate student experience out of 133 institutions including all Australian Universities and Non-University Higher Education Institutions.

Also worth noting is ACSA's exceptional result under the Teaching Quality category, with a rating of 97.9%.

The Australian Government funds the administration of a comprehensive annual survey of students in higher education. In 2020, over 280,000 undergraduate students from 133 universities and higher education providers responded to the survey. The SES is conducted each year by the Social Research Centre for the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) website.

"Despite the disruptions of 2020, ACSA's results continued to improve, from 96.7% in 2019 to 97.1% in the latest survey," said CEO Penny Griggs. "All of second term last year was delivered online. This was extraordinary, considering our teaching model was 100% face-to-face at the time of the initial lockdown in March. We are so proud of how the ACSA community adapted last year."

"After such a difficult year, to be acknowledged by our diverse student community as a leader in higher education is simply the best recognition we could be given."

Established in 1982, Adelaide Central School of Art is an independent, not-for-profit, tertiary provider of visual arts education and a member of the Independent Higher Education Australia (IHEA).

You're invited to explore the award-winning heritage-listed campus on Saturday 29 May at the upcoming Open Day. Meet current students and staff, including some of South Australia's leading practising artists. Visit the studios and learn about why our students are so satisfied.

Mid-year enrolments for the Bachelor of Visual Art at Adelaide Central School of Art are open until 11 June.

National Average undergraduate students from all Universities and Non-University Higher Education Institutions.