A-List Entertainment Announces 2022 Adelaide Fringe Line-Up

A-List Entertainment has announced one of its biggest line-ups on record for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe. Australia's biggest names in comedy and entertainment will be taking over the Garden of Unearthly Delights 20-year celebrations from 17 February - 20 March 2022.

Adelaide Fringe favourites including Ross Noble, Jimeoin, Akmal, Lawrence Mooney, Georgie Carroll, Steph Tisdell, Simon Taylor and Raymond Crowe will unleash on The Garden in what is set to be a major return to festival stages.

A-List Entertainment Director, Artie Laing said he is proud to be bringing the who's who of world comedy to Adelaide Fringe after a year of uncertainty.

"A-List's 2022 line-up is second-to-none and features global superstars and some of the biggest names in Australian stand-up. The program is genre bending covering stand-up, physical comedy, illusion, and ventriloquism.

"We have a great history at Adelaide Fringe and the Garden of Unearthly Delights. Our artists love the Fringe and can't wait to be a part of South Australia's much-loved festival season", Laing said.

For full details on A-List Entertainment's 2022 Adelaide Fringe program please visit: https://alist.com.au/festivals/adelaide-fringe-festival/

For tickets please visit: www.fringetix.com.au