A Decade Of Adelaide's UNESCO City Of Music Status Will Be Celebrated With International Jazz Day Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Festival Centre will join global celebrations for UNESCO's International Jazz Day 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO City of Music. This special event at Dunstan Playhouse on April 30 will feature performances by ARIA-nominated Zela Margossian Quintet and acclaimed local artist Ciara Louise Ferguson, celebrating the power of jazz that transcends boundaries.

Zela Margossian Quintet is a dynamic ensemble blending the rich sounds of Armenian traditional music with the improvisational freedom of contemporary jazz. They will be joined by the 2024 recipient of the COMA Emerging Jazz Writer's Award, Ciara Louise Ferguson, who will form a band for the occasion, presenting her distinctive ethereal jazz music as the opening act.

The International Jazz Day 2025 concert will present the Adelaide Edition of the UNESCO International Jazz Relay, a global initiative to promote jazz music and creativity worldwide, featuring the premiere of Adelaide's Edition for the relay, a new work created by renowned South Australian composer Mark Ferguson specifically for the 10th-anniversary celebrations named 3:23am.

General Manager of UNESCO Adelaide City of Music Joe Hay: “This year's global celebration of jazz will see Adelaide's very own Mark Ferguson provide the music played by artists around the world during UNESCO's International Jazz Day Relay. Our UNESCO City of Music designation is a unique cultural bridge to the world and the Adelaide City of Music office is proud to have facilitated an opportunity to celebrate Adelaide music culture during the 10th Anniversary of the designation. Mark will lead super group, Adelaide Edition, formed specially to perform the piece at Adelaide Festival Centre's 2025 International Jazz Day event.”

Zela Margossian Quintet's Zela Margossian: “Jazz offers us the medium to express ourselves freely and connects musicians and audiences, through music, from different cultures and backgrounds and, it will be a beautiful way for us to celebrate the significance of International Jazz Day and mark the 10th anniversary of Adelaide being a UNESCO city of music.”

Ciara Louise Ferguson: “I am so excited and honoured to be part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Adelaide being a UNESCO City of Music. I love living in Adelaide, a city brimming with music and creativity — our UNESCO designation helps us share that with, and feel more connected to, the global music community. International Jazz Day is a fabulous opportunity to celebrate this incredible art form that surprises us, engages us, mourns with us and celebrates with us!”

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Adelaide's UNESCO City of Music designation, celebrating its vibrant music culture and history. Since 2015, Adelaide has been Australia's first and only City of Music, joining 69 other cities including Belfast, Glasgow, Havana, and Seville.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We invite all South Australians to join us in celebrating the vibrant music and incredible performers this International Jazz Day at Adelaide Festival Centre. This event is a special occasion to mark the 10th anniversary of Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO City of Music. We look forward to celebrating this milestone while strengthening connections with our neighbouring UNESCO cities and embracing the future of music together.”

The annual International Jazz Day celebration, held globally on April 30, recognises the incredible art form of jazz, and provides an opportunity to celebrate Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music.

Comments