Discovery Family to Premiere Season 7 of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, 4/15

The elements of friendship - Honesty, Kindness, Loyalty, Generosity, Laughter and Magic - are back and stronger than ever this April on Discovery Family in the seventh season of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Saturday, April 15 at 11:30a/10:30c. Additionally, guest stars William Shatner (Star Trek) and Felicia Day (Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) join the cast for a very special episode in late summer.



This season, fans will be introduced to fun new characters with surprising family ties to the franchise's iconic Mane 6 ponies, comprised of Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy. From royal sisters Princess Celestia and Princess Luna to visits from Rainbow Dash's over-enthusiastic parents and Twilight Sparkle's adorable niece, Flurry Heart, the Mane 6 will experience their most exciting adventures yet throughout 26 magical episodes featuring five brand-new original songs and tons of adventure.



In the back-to-back premiere episodes titled "Celestial Advice" and "All Bottled Up," Twilight Sparkle agonizes over Starlight Glimmer's future and receives some much-needed advice from her very own mentor - Princess Celestia. While the Mane 6 are on a friendship retreat, Starlight Glimmer loses Twilight Sparkle's friendship map. Afraid her anger might get out of control, Starlight Glimmer casts a calming spell while the ponies search for the lost map.



Leading up to the season premiere of the Hasbro Studios' produced animated series, Discovery Family celebrates all things pony by binging every episode in order from the past six seasons during the "Pony Palooza" takeover beginning bright and early at 6a/5c on Saturday, April 8 and running all week long during the day leading up to the season seven premiere on Saturday, April 15. Revisit legendary moments throughout the series including the royal wedding of Princess Mi Amore Cadenza and Shining Armor, the crowning of Twilight Sparkle as a princess, the birth and "Crystalling" of Baby Flurry Heart, the origin of the Mane 6 cutie marks and classic guest appearances from "Weird Al" Yankovic as Cheese Sandwich and Patton Oswalt as Daring Do super fan Quibble Pants.



MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC is produced by Hasbro Studios for Discovery Family. Stephen Davis is the executive producer for Hasbro Studios. To learn more, go to www.discoveryfamilychannel.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscFamily and on Twitter @DiscoveryFamily.



