Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces Kelli O'Hara and More In Summer Line-Up

Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) has announced "Make Someone Happy with Kelli O'Hara," a benefit concert supporting musical theatre development at WTF, for one night only, Monday, July 24 on the Main Stage.

Established as one of Broadway's contemporary leading ladies, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara returns to the Williamstown Theatre Festival for an unforgettable evening of song.

This special occasion marks O'Hara's third season with WTF, previously starring in the 2012 production of FAR FROM HEAVEN on the Nikos Stage, as well as headlining the special event concert, "An Enchanted Evening with Kelli O'Hara" on the Main Stage during Summer 2014. Advance tickets are available now for WTF LOVERS, who support the Festival with annual contributions of $2,500 or more. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 1. Go online to wtfestival.org, call 413.458.3253 or visit the Box Office to purchase.

Joining the previously announced Main Stage and Nikos Stage casts are: Drama Desk nominee Jeff McCarthy in A LEGENDARY ROMANCE (August 3-20) along with Jose Maria Aguila, Sheria Irving in THE MODEL AMERICAN (June 28 -July 9), and the additions of Emmy Award winner Reg E. Cathey, Glenn Davis, and Tavi Gevinson in MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW (July 26-August 6).

Updates to WTF's popular Fridays@3 Reading Series are: SEARED by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and featuring Tony Award nominee Steven Pasquale as well as new addition Chris Myers, will now be presented July 28, while Abe Koogler's BLUE SKIES PROCESS moves to the earlier date of July 7.

André Holland (MOONLIGHT, WTF's 2015 production of PARADISE BLUE) replaces the previously announced Leslie Odom, Jr., in the June 8 Sneak Peek reading of SAFE SPACE; Stephanie Hsu joins the cast of Safe Space as well. Leslie Odom, Jr. will now lead the cast of the Fridays@3 reading of Ethan Lipton's OVERJOYED (August 11), and Lee Tergesen and Dean Winters have joined the SCREENPLAY BY STALIN reading (August 18).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles