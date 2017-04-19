Will Smith In Talks to Play Genie in Disney's Upcoming Live-Action ALADDIN

Deadline reports that Will Smith is currently in discussions to take on the iconic role of Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action ALADDIN. The role was made famous by late comedian Robin Williams in the studio's 1992 animated film. As previously reported, Smith had been in talks to star in Tim Burton's DUMBO live-action reboot, but the casting never materialized. Director Guy Ritchie is attached to helm the live-action re-imagining of ALADDIN.



The 1992 animated musical fantasy film Aladdin was the 31st Disney animated feature film, and was part of the Disney film era known as the Disney Renaissance. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on the Arab-style folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights. THE VOICE cast featured Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin,Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, and Douglas Seale. The musical score was written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death.



Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. The film also won many awards, most of them for its soundtrack. The film is considered by many as the best film that came out during the Disney Renaissance. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name.



In 2014, a musical stage adaptation of the film premiered on Broadway. James Monroe Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as Genie.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

