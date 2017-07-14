Whoopi Goldberg Named Disney Legend at D23 Expo; Becomes First LEGOT Recipient!

Whoopi Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who is an EGOT, which is an acronym for a person who's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She has won Emmys (as host of AMC's "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" and a Daytime Emmy for "The View"), a Grammy ("Whoopi Goldberg"), an Oscar ("Ghost") and a Tony (Producer of "Thoroughly Modern Millie"). Today at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, she can add Disney Legend to this impressive list, making her the one and only LEGOT recipient!

"Disney and I go way back, since I was a little kid, I mean way back," said Whoopi. "So it's beyond an honor and a joy to become a Disney Legend because everybody knows I love Disney, Disneyland, Disney World, Disney movies, Disney toys and the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique! What's better than this for a Disney-phile? Absolutely NOTHING!"

As BWW previously reported, Oprah Winfrey, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Stan Lee, and Julie Taymor were also honored as official Disney Legends during D23 Expo 2017.

Hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, the Disney Legends Award ceremony was held at 10 a.m. today Friday, July 14, in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Disney Legends Awards. The first Disney Legend was Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire), who was honored in 1987.



"The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company can bestow on an individual, reserved for those few who have truly made an indelible mark on the history of The Walt Disney Company," said Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. "It's a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and an expression of gratitude to the men and women whose work has significantly contributed to Disney's enduring reputation for creative excellence."



The awards ceremony is just one of the dozens of spectacular events that Disney fans can enjoy during the three-day D23 Expo.

