WAITRESS Will Keep Opening Up on Broadway Through 2018; New Block of Tickets Now Available

The producers of the Waitress have announced tickets for the Broadway smash are now on sale through January 21, 2018.

As previously announced, Sara Bareilles, Chris Diamantopolous and Will Swenson will join the company on March 31 the roles of Jenna, Dr. Pomatter and Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband. Drew Gehling and William Popp, who respectively play the two male roles, will play their final performances on March 30. Jessie Mueller, who currently stars in Waitress as Jenna, will play her final performance on March 26.

To celebrate the show's first year on Broadway, Waitress will be hosting a "Cast Album Karaoke" after each evening performance on March 28, 29 and 30. Interested audience members will be chosen at random for the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo, and one lucky participant will receive a walk-on role in the show.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it andHamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Beginning September 4, the schedule will change to include two shows on Sunday. It will be Tue at 7 PM, Wed at 2 PM, Thu at 7 PM, Fri at 8 PM, Sat at 2 & 8 PM, Sun at 2 & 7 PM. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

