VIDEO: Will Kristin Chenoweth Star in West End's SOAPDISH? Her Answer Has Us Really Excited!

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, actress Kristin Chenoweth was asked by a caller whether the rumor is true that she will be starring in the musical adaptation of SOAPDISH in London's West End and her answer has us really excited! Later, Andy has Kristin Chenoweth listen to audio clips from the #RHOA, #RHONY, #RHOBH, and #RHOC 'Wives to see if she can try to match their unusual pitches and she nails it. And, when a WWHL caller asks Kristin if she is currently single, she reveals which men from three Bravo shows she would want to date. Watch all the clips below!

The musical adaptation of the 1991 comedy film SOAPDISH features music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. The movie tells a backstage story of the cast and crew of a popular fictional television soap opera. It starred Sally Field as an aging soap star, joined by Kevin Kline, Robert Downey Jr., Elisabeth Shue, Whoopi Goldberg, Teri Hatcher, Cathy Moriarty, Garry Marshall, Kathy Najimy, and Carrie Fisher. Kline was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.



SOAPDISH was first workshopped back in 2010, featuring the talents of Gavin Creel and Sally Ann Triplett. In 2012, the show received a rehearsed reading in New York City, featuring Chenoweth and SHE LOVES ME's Jane Krakowski.

Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the stage for a limited engagement in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, PROMISES PROMISES, WICKED, THE APPLE TREE, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and STEEL PIER.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Related Articles