VIDEO: Watch Christiane Noll Sing from TheaterWorks' NEXT TO NORMAL

TheaterWorks will continue its 31st Season with NEXT TO NORMAL, running March 23 through April 30, 2017. The cast features Tony nominated Christiane Noll (Diana) and Australia's David Harris (Dan) in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama with music by Tom Kitt and book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Christiane is familiar to Connecticut audiences for her work at Goodspeed, Shubert, The Bushnell and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. David has been charming Australian audiences for years but recently relocated to New York. Local audiences have seen him in Terrance Mann's Les Miserable at Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Goodspeed's Anything Goes.



NEXT TO NORMAL follows the story of Diana Goodman, a suburban mom, as she comes to terms with her bipolar disorder and the effect her struggle has on her family. It is a gripping and honest portrayal of how one suburban family grapples with mental illness touching on issues such as grieving, suicide, drug abuse and ethics in modern psychiatry. This contemporary musical deals tenderly with how far two parents will go to keep their family's world intact.

Below, watch as Noll performs "I Miss the Mountains."

Related Articles