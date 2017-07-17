VIDEO: Pasek & Paul to Team with Menken on Live-Action ALADDIN; Miranda Confirmed for LITTLE MERMAID

At the D23 Expo held over the weekend in Anaheim, CA, famed composer Alan Menken confirmed reports that Tony winner Lin Manuel Miranda will be joining him on Disney's highly anticipated live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID remake. "For the live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID, I'm writing additional songs with lyrics by HAMILTON and MOANA songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda." Menken confirmed to the crowd.

He went on to reveal additional exciting news about Disney's live-action ALADDIN remake. "For the new songs in the live-action ALADDIN, my lyricists are the amazing young talents, who this year won the Oscar for LA LA LAND and the Tony for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul." Check out the announcement below and click here to watch Alan Menken perform medleys of your favorite Disney songs at D23!

The 1992 animated musical fantasy film Aladdin was the 31st Disney animated feature film, and was part of the Disney film era known as the Disney Renaissance. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on the Arab-style folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights. THE VOICE cast featurEd Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin,Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, and Douglas Seale. The musical score was written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death. Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. The film also won many awards, most of them for its soundtrack. The film is considered by many as the best film that came out during the Disney Renaissance. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name.

