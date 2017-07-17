VIDEO: Alan Menken Performs Medleys of Disney Favorites at D23

TANGLED star Zachary Levi introduced Tony and Oscar Award winning composer Alan Menken to an enthusiastic audience of Disney fans at this weekend's D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA. During the event, Menken performed a handful of songs from his hit musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and discussed ALADDIN, while performing the numbers "A Whole New World", "Proud to Be Your Boy" and "Friend Like Me." Later, the composer performed medleys from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LITTLE MERMAID, and TANGLED. Watch all the clips below!

All the magic and excitement of the past, present, and future of Disney entertainment came together once again as D23: The Official Disney Fan Club presents D23 Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Each of Disney's magical worlds united under one roof to celebrate what's new and what's on the horizon from theme parks, television, music, gaming, and films, including Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Highlights for D23 Expo included the Disney Legends Ceremony, which honors the talented men and women who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy; an all-new exhibit curated by the Walt Disney Archives; D23 Expo's costume contest, Mousequerade, showcasing the most creative designs by fans; the D23 Expo Emporium, where Disney fans were able to buy, sell, and trade Disney collectibles, memorabilia, merchandise, and more; and the D23 Expo Design Challenge. The 2017 Expo featured a massive show floor full of immersive experiences and special opportunities to see what's next for Disney around the world, and guests ran into their favorite Disney stars, characters, Imagineers, animators, and filmmakers.

