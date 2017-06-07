VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Talks TONY AWARDS, New One-Man Play & More

Oscar and Tony Award winner Kevin Spacey stopped by CBS THIS MORNING today to discuss his new one-man play CLARENCE DARROW and his upcoming hosting gig for the TONY AWARDS, airing June 11th on CBS. "I'm just really looking forward to it", says the actor of Sunday's broadcast. Watch the appearance below!

Kevin Spacey will host THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys.

Spacey, received a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers." Spacey has also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon; as well as the title role in the Sam Mendesproduction of "Richard III," which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theatre. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh."

