VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks Broadway's OH HELLO, Presenting at TONYS & More

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest John MULANEY talked about presenting at Sunday's TONY AWARDS and bringing his Broadway show, OH HELLO, to Netflix. Later, MULANEY recounts his favorite celebrity guest appearances from the Broadway show. Watch the clips below!

Nick Kroll and John MULANEY are bringing their Broadway hit OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY to Netflix today, June 13th. In the Netflix Original Comedy, you'll see for yourself how Gil Faizon and George St Geegland, two legendary bachelors of New York's Upper West Side, created the greatest work of art of the 21st or any century.

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. David Letterman declared it "the funniest thing I've seen in years." Mel Brooks said "After seeing 'Oh, Hello,' I never wanted to say goodbye!" The New York Times called it as "stupendously funny," and The Hollywood Reporter named it "The funniest show in town!

Oh, Hello On Broadway is a Netflix Original Comedy Special produced by RadicalMedia; written, performed, and executive produced by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, and directed and produced by Michael John Warren. Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, and Justin Wilkes executive produced for RadicalMedia.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Related Articles