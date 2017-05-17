VIDEO: END OF LONGING's Matthew Perry Jokes 'Friends' Ruined Him for Working in Theater

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Matthew Perry chatted with Jimmy about the inspiration behind writing his debut play THE END OF LONGING. Later, the actor explains how starring on a hit TV series ruined him for working in theater! Watch the appearance below!

MCC Theater presents the American Premiere of the play THE END OF LONGING,written by and starring iconic "Friends" star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the play will begin performances on May 18, 2017 ahead of a June 5 opening night at the Lucille LortelTheatre (121 Christopher Street). The play arrives in New York following its hit run at London's Playhouse Theatre earlier this year.

An alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit walk into a bar... Broken and deeply flawed, they find their lives irreversibly entwined no matter how hard they try to break free of one another. The End of Longing is a bittersweet comedy that proves that broken people don't need to stay broken.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

