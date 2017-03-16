VIDEO: Danny Glover Leads Passionate Post-Show Dedication at ECLIPSED in San Francisco

Eclipsed is currently playing San Francisco's Curran Theater, the newly restored landmark theater, where it will play its final performance this Sunday, March 19th.

Each performance has been dedicated by name-in an onstage post-show presentation-to abducted and missing abducted girls all around the world, a continuation of a series launched on Broadway by U2 lead singer Bono in honor of the schoolgirls from Chikbok, Northern Nigeria who were taken from their families by the Boko Haram. The series on Broadway featured dedications from activists, community leaders, actors, artists, performers and other personalities.

At yesterday's student matinee of Eclipsed, award-winning actor, humanitarian, and San Francisco native Danny Glover led the powerful post-show dedication. Watch footage of him speak below, plus click here for photos!

It was a thrilling moment and beautiful message to the Bay Area's young students but also sobering. Eclipsed is a play that celebrates the power of naming-naming our pain, our joy, and more memorably, naming ourselves. In the spirit of this idea, the dedication after each performance specified-by name-one of the victims of that unimaginable day of horror. Hearing these names aloud in the theater gave Eclipsed an eerie resonance to today's political climate as refugees from war-torn countries and women forced into sexual slavery continue to dominate headlines.

