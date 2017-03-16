Photo Flash: Danny Glover Speaks at ECLIPSED in San Francisco

Eclipsed is currently playing San Francisco's Curran Theater, the newly restored landmark theater, where it will play its final performance this Sunday, March 19th.

Each performance has been dedicated by name-in an onstage post-show presentation-to abducted and missing abducted girls all around the world, a continuation of a series launched on Broadway by U2 lead singer Bono in honor of the schoolgirls from Chikbok, Northern Nigeria who were taken from their families by the Boko Haram. The series on Broadway featured dedications from activists, community leaders, actors, artists, performers and other personalities.

At yesterday's student matinee of Eclipsed, award-winning actor, humanitarian, and San Francisco native Danny Glover led the powerful post-show dedication. Scroll down for photos from his appearance, and click here to watch footage!

