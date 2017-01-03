VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt & Lauren Dreyfuss Perform 'Only Us'

Ben Platt performs 'Waving

Through A Window' here

The stars of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt and Lauren Dreyfuss stopped by NBC's TODAY this morning to perform from the hit show. "It's about teenagers trying to have a fresh start," said Dreyfuss of the show's moving story line. Watch Platt's performance of "Waving Through A Window" from earlier today at left and check out the duo performing "Only Us" below!



With a book by Obie Award-winnerSteven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 3-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.



Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.



Ben Platt is the star of the new Broadway show, "Dear Evan Hansen," where he plays the title role of an anxious, socially-awkward high school student with no friends, which has opened to rave reviews.



Image courtesy of NBC

