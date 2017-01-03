VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'Waving Through a Window' on 'Today'

Click here to watch Ben Platt & Lauren

Dreyfuss perform 'Only Us'

Ben Platt, star of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen stopped by the 8 am hour of NBC's TODAY to perform "Waving Through A Window." The actor explained that in the story, his character feels that he is "always watching his life from the outside" until he "gets caught up in a huge lie which allows him to connect to people like he never has before." Watch the interview here and the performance below!



With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 3-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen began previews on November 14 and officially opened at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th St) on Sunday, December 4, 2016.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.



Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

Ben Platt is the star of the new Broadway show, "Dear Evan Hansen," where he plays the title role of an anxious, socially-awkward high school student with no friends, which has opened to rave reviews.

