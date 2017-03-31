WAR PAINT
Click Here for More Articles on WAR PAINT

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway

Mar. 31, 2017  

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

WAR PAINT also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills, who are reprising their roles from the Chicago world premiere production. The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

The musical is inspired by the book, War Paint, by Lindy Woodhead and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint" starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole at the Nederlander Theatre on 3/31/2017 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint" starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole at the Nederlander Theatre on 3/31/2017 in New York City.

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
Theatre Marquee unveiling for "War Paint"

Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: WAR PAINT on Broadway
  • Up on the Marquee: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
  • Up on the Marquee: THE LITTLE FOXES
  • Up on the Marquee: Sara Bareilles Watches Over Times Square in New WAITRESS Billboard
  • Photo Flash: Remembering Veteran Drag Queen Sweetie NYC
  • Photo Coverage: Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Presents Kenny Leon with Mr. Abbott Award

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com