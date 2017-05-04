Totally! More Casting Revealed for MGM's VALLEY GIRL Musical Remake

Variety reports that 'Parenthood' star Mae Whitman has signed on to MGM's upcoming musical remake of the 1983 romantic comedy VALLEY GIRL. The actress joins previously announced cast members Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse who take on the lead roles of Julie and Randy, originated by Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman in the film. Logan Paul, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, and Chloe Bennet also star.

Whitman will portray "a punk rock lesbian who is Randy's best friend and bandmate."

Rachel Lee Goldenberg will direct the project from a script by Amy Lee Talkington, with revisions by Marti Noxon.



The original film, which cost only $350,000 to produce, turned into a box office winner, earning over $17 million. The plot is loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and was inspired by the success of Frank Zappa's "Valley Girl" song, in which his 14-year-old daughter Moon Unit Zappa mimics the speech patterns of teenage girls from the San Fernando Valley. The film's original soundtrack features songs from the Plimsouls, Josie Cotton, Bonnie Hayes, Modern English, and the Payolas.

