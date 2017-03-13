Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 3/12-3/13/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, March 13, 2017 - Monday, March 13, 2017. Catch up below!
Wanna Go to Agrabah? Casting Underway for Live-Action ALADDIN Movie!
Official: Long May He Reign! Brian d'Arcy James Will Rejoin HAMILTON in April
Breaking News: BEAUTY & THE BEAST's Bill Condon Will Direct Stage Adaptation of A STAR IS BORN
Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Liberace Bio Musical Back on Track with New Producer
Documentary on Late, Oscar-Winning Lyricist Howard Ashman in the Works
BWW Morning Brief March 13th, 2017 - BROADWAY BACKWARDS and More!
by Jessica Khan - March 13, 2017
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Broadway's best gather tonight for the 12th Annual BROADWAY BACKWARDS! (more...)