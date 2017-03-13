BWW Morning Brief March 13th, 2017 - BROADWAY BACKWARDS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - March 12, 2017

Come From Away, the new musical based on the stories of those left stranded on airplanes during 9/11, opens tonight at the Gerald Shoenfeld Theatre. Get to know the cast before they take their opening bows.. (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Joins Band of Historical Musicals

by Daniella Parcell - March 12, 2017

Opening tonight on Broadway, Come From Away spotlights the town of Gander, Newfoundland, which became the temporary home of over 6,000 passengers whose planes were rerouted during the 9/11 attacks. In its dramatization of real-life figures such as Beverley Bass, a stranded pilot portrayed by Jenn Colella, and Claude Elliott, the Gander mayor brought to life by Joel Hatch, the musical provides a historical recount of the week following 9/11, heavily inspired by true stories of the compassion and camaraderie that came about in Gander.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: Sally Field Stars In Sam Gold's Exquisite Production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE

by Michael Dale - March 12, 2017

One of the great things about live theatre is its lack of permanence. In film, the words, directorial choices, performances and other artistic contributions all exist as an unchangeably whole work of art. But with theatre, each production of a play, no matter how many times it has been done before, begins with only the author's text, leaving a new collection of creative souls to decide what to do with it.. (more...)

4) HAMILTON Officially Kicks Off Tour in San Francisco

by BWW News Desk - March 12, 2017

Few things have been as highly anticipated as the national tour of the sweeping hit Hamilton, and now the show has officially kicked off in San Francisco. Hamilton's Facebook page posted a video interviewing the creatives on this exciting evening. Hear from Jeffrey Sellers, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler and more below!. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Sas Goldberg's Kiki Is Her Own SIGNIFICANT OTHER

by Naomi Serviss - March 12, 2017

What happens to a gay man looking for Mr. Right when his three best girlfriends marry off?. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT, directed by Estelle Parsons, and THE LIGHT YEARS open Off-Broadway!

- Laura Osnes and more are set for tonight's benefit for the Oscar Hammerstein Museum...

- Becky Ann Baker, Steven Pasquale and more take part in Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2017 Gala, and the original cast of [TITLE OF SHOW] appears at Vineyard's 10th Anniversary Gala.

- And Broadway's best gather tonight for the 12th Annual BROADWAY BACKWARDS!

BWW Exclusive: Read lead critic Michael Dale's thoughts on Broadway's THE GLASS MENAGERIE (here) and COME FROM AWAY (here)!

Joe Mantello and Sally Field in THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

#MotivationalMonday: DEAR EVAN HANSEN inspired an 11-year-old boy to face his bullies, which means you can face the week head-on!

Set Your DVR... for Edward Gero, playing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in Arena Stage's THE ORIGINALIST, screening tonight on THEATER CLOSE-UP!

What we're geeking out over: The interactive element of Idina Menzel's upcoming concert tour!

What we're listening to: Phillipa Soo performing "Times Are Hard for Dreamers" from the AMÉLIE cast recording!

Social Butterfly: John Barrowman, best known for his roles on DOCTOR WHO and ARROW, launched his first t-shirt campaign in support of the transgender community this weekend!

