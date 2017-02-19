Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/18-2/19/2017

4) BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway and West End Get the Spotlight in New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' CURTAIN UP Exhibit!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 19, 2017 New York's Broadway and London's West End have long been the biggest destinations for live theater, and now, a new exhibition at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts honors the rich creative talent and award-winning productions in both cities. Co-curated by The Library for the Performing Arts and the V&A, where the exhibition debuted last year, in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London highlights how the theatre districts of both cities have flourished and developed since 1976. The exhibition, which opened at The Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center on October 31, 2016 and is on display through June 30, 2017. (more...)