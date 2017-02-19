Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/18-2/19/2017
|
1)
STAGE TUBE: Margherita's Hillary Clinton Sends Out a Message to Trump Supporters: 'You'll Be Back'
by Stage Tube - February 19, 2017
Lesli Margherita always has something amazing up her sleeve and this time she has pulled together a scathing and hilarious re-write of HAMILTON's 'You'll Be Back'. Addressed to Trump supporters feeling that buyer's remorse as the presidential administration draws constant attention for gaffs and bumps, Margherita as Hillary Clinton lounges in a pantsuit and fuzzy hot pink slippers and reminds the country what could have been. (more...)
|
2)
STAGE TUBE: Jenn Colella Performs High Flying Number from COME FROM AWAY
by Stage Tube - February 19, 2017
COME FROM AWAY, which was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, began performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Saturday, February 18, 2017, and officially opens Sunday, March 12, 2017. The cast recently visited the recording studio. Star Jenn Colella performed her character's belt it out number Me and the Sky. Check it out below! (more...)
|
3)
Photo Coverage: Press Preview of CRAZY FOR YOU
by Walter McBride - February 19, 2017
This weekend Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) will present the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. BroadwayWorld was there for a preview with the company and you can go inside the special day below! (more...)
|
4)
BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway and West End Get the Spotlight in New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' CURTAIN UP Exhibit!
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 19, 2017
New York's Broadway and London's West End have long been the biggest destinations for live theater, and now, a new exhibition at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts honors the rich creative talent and award-winning productions in both cities. Co-curated by The Library for the Performing Arts and the V&A, where the exhibition debuted last year, in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London highlights how the theatre districts of both cities have flourished and developed since 1976. The exhibition, which opened at The Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center on October 31, 2016 and is on display through June 30, 2017. (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Stars in 'Good Wife' Spin-Off THE GOOD FIGHT, Debuting Tonight
by TV News Desk - February 19, 2017
CBS's 'The Good Wife' spin-off THE GOOD FIGHT, from Robert and Michelle King, starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters and Erica Tazel, premieres tonight, February 19th, with a special broadcast on the CBS Television Network, then move exclusively to CBS All Access. (more...)
|
6)
Get a Backstage Peek at COME FROM AWAY as They Celebrate Their First Performance on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - February 19, 2017
COME FROM AWAY, which was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, began performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre last night, Saturday February 18, 2017. Josh Breckenridge helmed a Facebook live video during curtain call and took viewers back stage on this exciting night. Check out his interviews with the cast below! (more...)
|
7)
CURSED CHILD Wins Record Eight Prizes At 17th WhatsOnStage Awards
by Marianka Swain - February 19, 2017
The winners were announced this evening at the Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, presented by Simon Lipkin and Vikki Stone, celebrating the best of the UK's theatre over the past year, as voted for by the audience. (more...)
|
8)
Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for February #EduHam Matinee!
by Walter McBride - February 19, 2017
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum. (more...)
|
9)
Photo Coverage: Kenneth Lonergan Heads to Sardi's for Caricature Unveiling
by Walter McBride - February 19, 2017
Kenneth Lonergan was the latest in the line of celebrities to receive an immortalizing caricature that will grace the walls of the iconic Broadway restaurant Sardi's. Also in attendance were Gretchen Mol, Winona Ryder, Matthew Broderick, Tavi Gevinson, J Smith Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan, CJ Wilson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Cera, and Lily Thorne. BroadwayWorld was there for the event, check out the photos below! (more...)
|
10)
BWW's On This Day - February 19, 2017
by - February 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)