Photo Coverage: Press Preview of CRAZY FOR YOU

This weekend Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) will present the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the full cast includes: Rachel Bloom (Irene Roth), Rachel Dratch (Patricia Fodor), Harry Groener (Bela Zangler), Mark Linn-Baker (Everett Baker), Jack McBrayer (Eugene Fodor), Jerry O'Connell (Lank Hawkins), Nancy Opel (Lottie Child), Laura Osnes (Polly Baker), Tony Yazbeck (Bobby Child), Michael Biren (Billy), Jim Borstelmann (Custus), Christine Cornish Smith (Louise), Jeremy Davis (Sam), Jerry Gallagher (Moose), Anne Horak (Patsy), Rashaan James Ii (Junior), Naomi Kakuk (Vera), Amanda Kloots (Vera), Chris LeBeau (Jimmy), Alicia Lundgren (Mitzi), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Elaine), Kaylee Olson (Sheila), Eric Santagata (Mingo), Angie Schworer (Tess), Victor Wisehart (Wyatt).

Tickets, starting at $75, are currently on sale and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there for a preview with the company and you can go inside the special day below!

The Press Rehearsal for the Manhattan Concert Production of 'Crazy For You' at Pearl Studios on February 16, 2017 in New York City.