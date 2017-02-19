BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway and West End Get the Spotlight in New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' CURTAIN UP Exhibit!

New York's Broadway and London's West End have long been the biggest destinations for live theater, and now, a new exhibition at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts honors the rich creative talent and award-winning productions in both cities. Co-curated by The Library for the Performing Arts and the V&A, where the exhibition debuted last year, in partnership with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London highlights how the theatre districts of both cities have flourished and developed since 1976. The exhibition, which opened at The Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center on October 31, 2016 and is on display through June 30, 2017.

Curtain Up features costumes, designs, models, photographs, archival production materials and multimedia elements from the V&A and The Library for the Performing Arts' unique collections, with many items on display to the public for the first time. The exhibition also celebrates the coincidence of two anniversaries of the biggest awards for commercial theatre: 40 years of the Olivier Awards in London and 70 years of the Tonys® in New York. By telling the story of plays, musicals and productions that have won or been nominated for both an Olivier and a Tony Award, Curtain Up explores the craft and collaboration that creates spectacular international theatre.

Below, BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the exhibit for a sneak peek at just some of its many treasures!

