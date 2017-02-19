VIDEO: Christine Baranski Stars in 'Good Wife' Spin-Off THE GOOD FIGHT, Debuting Tonight

CBS's "The Good Wife" spin-off THE GOOD FIGHT, from Robert and Michelle King, starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters and Erica Tazel, premieres tonight, February 19th, with a special broadcast on the CBS Television Network, then move exclusively to CBS All Access. Executive Producer Brooke KENNEDY is directing the premiere episode.

THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife." In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart's savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms.

Robert and Michelle King, creators and executive producers of "The Good Wife," return as showrunners and executive producers of the new series. Phil Alden Robinson co-wrote and will executive produce the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke KENNEDY and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series will be distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

