STAGE TUBE: Margherita's Hillary Clinton Sends Out a Message to Trump Supporters: 'You'll Be Back'

Lesli Margherita always has something amazing up her sleeve and this time she has pulled together a scathing and hilarious re-write of HAMILTON's "You'll Be Back". Addressed to Trump supporters feeling that buyer's remorse as the presidential administration draws constant attention for gaffs and bumps, Margherita as Hillary Clinton lounges in a pantsuit and fuzzy hot pink slippers and reminds the country what could have been.

Prior to a return to Matilda, to Margherita most recently starred as Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in Zorro the Musical in London's West End. Fancy. Go to leslimargherita.com to see her other fancy jobs, like starring opposite Taye Diggs & Topher Grace in the upcoming feature Opening Night. She wrote a book, Neckpunch and Carry On (available on iTunes) and her cabaret shows continue to be performed across the country.

Related Articles