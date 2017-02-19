Photo Coverage: Kenneth Lonergan Heads to Sardi's for Caricature Unveiling

Feb. 19, 2017  

Kenneth Lonergan was the latest in the line of celebrities to receive an immortalizing caricature that will grace the walls of the iconic Broadway restaurant Sardi's. Also in attendance were Gretchen Mol, Winona Ryder, Matthew Broderick, Tavi Gevinson, J Smith Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan, CJ Wilson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Cera, and Lily Thorne. BroadwayWorld was there for the event, check out the photos below!

Kenneth Lonergan is a playwright, screenwriter and director. He wrote and directed the acclaimed film Margaret and this year's Manchester by the Sea, which was nominated for six Academy Awards® including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film also received six BAFTA® nominations including a win for Best Original Screenplay. Lonergan also wrote You Can Count On Me, which was nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Screenplay. It won the Sundance 2000 Grand Jury Prize and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, the NY Film Critics Circle, among many other awards. He co-wrote the film Gangs of New York which garnered a WGA and Academy Award® nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Kenneth Lonergan


