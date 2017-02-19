BWW's On This Day - February 19, 2017

Feb. 19, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Ugly Lies the Bone
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Winter's Tale ENO
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

COMING UP:

Monday February 20, 2017:
Carolee Carmello Leads All-Female 1776 at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday February 20, 2017:
Chita Rivera Sits Down with Al Roker on TODAY's 'Living Legends' Series
Monday February 20, 2017:
Christian Borle Stars as 'Arturo Ui' at Woodshed
Monday February 20, 2017:
HAIR Creator Re-writes 'Initials' for Alumni-Packed Joe's Pub Reunion
Monday February 20, 2017:
Lippa, Ollmann Judge 2017 American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah
Monday February 20, 2017:
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Benefit Honors Artist and Activist Spencer Cox
Monday February 20, 2017:
Tony Kushner & More Examine Culture in the Age of Trump at The Public
Tuesday February 21, 2017:
9 CIRCLES, Lithgow, Shanley & More Slated for Sheen Center in 2017
Tuesday February 21, 2017:
Cumming, Goldberg, Rivera & More Set for Florence Henderson Memorial
Tuesday February 21, 2017:
Renee Elise Goldsberry Among 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Honorees
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
Daniel Sullivan Helms Steven Levenson's New Play IF I FORGET Off-Broadway
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Guest Stars on Tonight's 'Blindspot' on NBC
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
IF I FORGET Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company
Wednesday February 22, 2017:
Photos: First Look at Kander & Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard
Thursday February 23, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway
Thursday February 23, 2017:
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK'
Thursday February 23, 2017:
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Tony Award Up for Auction
Friday February 24, 2017:
Angelica Page Explores Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE
Friday February 24, 2017:
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Opens at A.R.T.
Friday February 24, 2017:
Tony Danza Encores STANDARDS & STORIES at 54 Below


