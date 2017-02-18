Tony Winner Jane Krakowski and More Set for 'NOTHING TO HIDE' Tonight at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, Late Show with David Letterman's Paul Shaffer, and Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond have joined Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller, which will have two concerts tonight, February 18th, 2017, at 7pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

In Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller, Scardino will take audiences from his early days in Canada with Godspell, starring alongside Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, and Victor Garber, to his days behind the camera on such shows as 30 Rock, Law & Order, and 2 Broke Girls, working with such legends as Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Elaine Stritch.

Jane Krakowski is best known to audiences for her Emmy nominated work on 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her New York theatre credits include Nine (Tony Award), Grand Hotel(Tony nomination), She Loves Me (Tony Nomination), Starlight Express, Company, and Once Upon a Mattress. She received the 2006 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Guys and Dolls.

For over thirty years, Paul Shaffer was David Letterman's music director, band leader, and side kick on both David Letterman's NBC and CBS late night shows.. In addition to Late Show with David Letterman, Paul Shaffer has also appeared in Saturday Night Live, This Is Spinal Tap, Look Who's Talking Too, Scrooged, and was most recently the music director of Netflix's A Very Murray Christmas.

An Emmy Award winning composer and producer, Jeff Richmond is best known for composing the music to 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, where he also serves as an Executive Producer. Along with his wife, Tina Fey, he is currently developing a musical adaptation of the movie Mean Girls.

Accompanying Don Scardino will be John Miller, one of the world's most sought after bassists and musicians. John Miller is best known to audiences for his multiple appearances on Amazon TV's Golden Globe winning Mozart in the Jungle.

Audiences can expect to hear many of Scardino's original compositions, hysterical stories about working on both sides of the camera, as well as a few special surprise guest stars from Scardino'sBroadway and Television days!

Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller tickets start at $40 and there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00. Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller! tickets can be purchased at 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

