Tony Awards Close-Up: Mimi Lien Explains the Her Ever-Changing GREAT COMET Designs!

The brilliant Mimi Lien earned one of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812's twelve Tony nominations, for her scenic design. Below, watch as she chats about transforming the Imperial Theatre, in additional to the show's other stops on the road to Broadway!

Lien is a designer of sets/environments for theater, dance, and opera. Arriving at set design from a background in architecture, her work often focuses on the interaction between audience/environment and object/performer. She is an artistic associate with Pig Iron Theatre Company, and co-founder of JACK, a performance/art space in Brooklyn. Recent work includes Signature Plays, John (Signature Theatre), War, Preludes (LCT3), The Oldest Boy (Lincoln Center), Black Mountain Songs (BAM/Brooklyn Youth Chorus), Appropriate (Mark Taper Forum), and An Octoroon (Soho Rep/TFANA).

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

