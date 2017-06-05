This Week's THEATER TALK to Tackle 2017 Tony Predicitions

In celebration of TONY AWARDS weekend, journalists Jesse Green (The New York Times), Michael Musto (Out, The Advocate, Paper & LogoTV), Patrick Pacheco (ArtInfo.com and the Los Angeles Times) and Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times and The New Yorker) gather once again with THEATER TALK co-hosts producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel of the New York Post for their 2017 Tony Predictions.

A variety of opinions includes "No chance!" "Trump's worst nightmare," "No producer has ever gone bankrupt banking on sentimentality," "Subtle does not win awards," and "One amazing staging!"

Also during the weekend, an additional new THEATER TALK episode, TONY-Time Critics, will feature theater critics Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times / The New Yorker, and Linda Winer of Newsday - all reviewing the past season and discussing challenges to critics in the Digital Age.

*Both programs will be part of an all-day CUNY TV Tony Sunday marathon with previous THEATER TALK programs featuring this year's Tony nominees. (Check www.cuny.tv/schedule for Sunday, June 11 details.)

The 2017 Tony Predictions edition of THEATER TALK premieres in the New York City metropolitan area Monday, June 5 (2017) at 5:30 PM on WLIW/21; Thursday 6/8 on NYCLife at 11 PM; Friday 6/9 on Thirteen/WNET at 1:30 AM (early Saturday morning) and Sunday 6/11 at 11:30 AM; and re-airs on CUNY TV* Saturday 6/10 at 8:30 PM and Sunday 6/11 at 12:30 PM and 7:30 PM (part of a day-long CUNY TV salute to the Tony Awards).

The Tony Time Critics edition of THEATER TALK premieres in the NYC metropolitan area Sunday, June 11 at 7 PM on CUNY TV; Friday 6/16 at 1:30 AM (early Saturday morning) and Sunday 6/18 at 11:30 AM on PBS station Thirteen/WNET; and Monday 6/19 at 5:30 PM on WLIW/21.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of Theater Talk. *CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Time Warner & Optimum Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via podcast on iTunes.

Pictured: Elisabeth Vincentelli, Patrick Pacheco, Jesse Green & Michael Musto "2017 Tony Predictions." Image courtesy Theater Talk Prod. Inc. & CUNY TV.

