The Panic Has Ended! Brendon Urie Exits KINKY BOOTS Today

Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie has taken his final bow as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. The rock singer made his Broadway debut in early June and played a ten week run of sold out shows.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner Billy Porter (whose recent studio album: Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (who appears alongside Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in Spielberg's upcoming The Papers) will return to Kinky Boots this fall, reprising the roles they created as Lola and Charlie, respectively, from September 26, 2017 through January 7, 2018.

Original cast member Andy Kelso, will take over from Urie as Charlie Price, returning to the role he previously played in 2014 on August 8 for a limited 7- week engagement. He joins current Lola J. Harrison Ghee, who also starred as Lola in the touring production of Kinky Boots.



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

