The CW Reveals Details for SUPERGIRL/FLASH Musical Episode ft. Pasek/Paul Original Song

Today, The CW has officially released the episode description for the SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode which will feature Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister. In addition, the episode will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). GLEE's Grant Gustin will perform the number. The episode will also include the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.



The storyline kicks off during Supergirl's March 20th episode titled "Star-Crossed", described as follows: "A new villain (guest star Teri Hatcher) comes to National City, putting SUPERGIRL (Melissa Benoist) on high alert. Meanwhile, Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) girlfriend, Lyra (guest star Tamzin Merchant), gets Winn in trouble with the law. Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) attempts to help Winn but old loyalties get in the way. The Music Meister (Darren Criss) attacks Supergirl."



The following night, March 21st, The CW will air The Flash/Supergirl musical episode titled "Duet," described as follows: "Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end."



Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing.

