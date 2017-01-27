TBT Podcast: Beloved Stage & Screen Star Ann Harada Visits 'Half Hour Call with Chris King'

This episode, we talk about growing up in Hawaii, her first apartments in NYC, and her time singing with the NYC Gay Men's Chorus. We also talk about how life and her career have changed since having her son Elvis, and much much more! I had a great time this episode and learned a ton!

Ann Harada originated the role of Christmas Eve and appeared in The Vineyard, Broadway and London productions of AVENUE Q and spent two years as stepsister Charlotte in RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA. Other Broadway: 9 TO 5, LES MISERABLES (revival), SEUSSICAL, M. BUTTERFLY.

Her solo concert was featured in Lincoln Center's American Songbook series in 2014. Film: The Nest (alt. title: Sisters), Admission, Hope Springs, The Art of Getting By, Feel, Happiness. TV includes: SMASH (recurring as Linda, the Stage Manager), THE BIG C, LIPSTICK JUNGLE, and 30 ROCK.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!

