Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards

Additional stars have been announced for the 71st Annual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway's biggest night will also feature Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Brian d'Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Sutton Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge and Tommy Tune.

The star-studded group will join the previously announced appearances by Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony Nominees Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Join the conversation using the hashtags #TonyAwards2017 and #TheatreInspires.

The American Theatre Wing's TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Robert E. Wankel is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theater Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chairman and Heather A. Hitchens is President. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2017 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 2017 Tony Awards.

Sponsors for the 2017 TONY AWARDS include: IBM - develops, designs, and hosts the official TONY AWARDS digital experience anchored by TonyAwards.com; Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; Grant Thornton LLP - official accounting services partner; City National - official bank of the TONY AWARDS and presenting sponsor of the Creative Arts Awards; Nordstrom - official sponsor of the Red Carpet; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of the Tony Awards; Rainbow Room - official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon; United Airlines - the official airline of the TONY AWARDS for the last 17 years and People/Entertainment Weekly - official magazine partners of the Tony Awards.

