Roundabout's THE PRICE Announces Extension

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that their currently running production of THE PRICE will be extended for one week past the original closing date. The extension will include the full cast. THE PRICE stars Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Arthur Miller's The Price opened officially on March 16, 2017. The new closing date for the limited engagement is now May 14.

Mark Ruffalo stars as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz," Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" and Danny DeVito as "Gregory Solomon."

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman,Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

