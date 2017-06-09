Rory O'Malley and More Join CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and husband James Wesley have announce additional performers for the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! at San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) on Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm, during the annual San Francisco Pride weekend festivities.

"Queer as Folk" mother/son co-stars, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sharon Gless and Hal Sparks; Tony Award nominee and Hamilton star Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon), writer Armistead Maupin ("Tales of the City"); and Bay Area favorites including comedian Marga Gomez, Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito, and American jazz singer Paula West have joined the lineup for the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA.

As previously announced, the concert will also star Tony Award winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "The Good Wife"), Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee"), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Kate Flannery ("The Office"), Tony Award winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls), Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Disney's "Jessie,"The Addams Family), and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (who also organized the "Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love" recording in the wake of the PULSE nightclub shooting in Orlando) debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Following this San Francisco engagement, CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be in Seattle at the 5th Avenue Theatre on July 6th.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Sierra Club Foundation,Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets start at $20 and are now available at SFCURRAN.com. A limited number of $250 VIP tickets, including a post-show reception with cast members are available by emailing concertforamerica@gmail.com. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 7pm PT/10pm ET on Saturday, June 24.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by married couple Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. The event is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey.

Up next, the Curran will present California native Taylor Mac's groundbreaking performance art concert A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC, finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, in its entirety for the first time since the historic 24-hour marathon performance, on Friday, September 15, at 5pm; Sunday, September 17, at2pm; Friday September 22, at 5pm; and Sunday, September 24, at 2pm. For more information, and to be the first to know when tickets go on sale, visit SFCurran.com.

Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the most important productions in history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the greatest venues in North America. Now, nearly 100 years after it welcomed its first Bay Area audiences, the Curran is newly restored and renovated. Under the curation of eight-time Tony Award winner Carole Shorenstein Hays, the Curran has reopened its 1,600-seat venue as a home for the most exciting stage works being conceived and created anywhere in the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles