Rock and Roll Superstar Chuck Berry Passes Away Age 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has passed away at age 90. According to ABC News, a medical emergency was called in this afternoon in Missouri, and the singer was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Berry is best known for hits such as "Maybellene", "Roll Over Beethoven", "Rock and Roll Music" and "Johnny B. Goode".

In October on the performer's 90th birthday, he announced an album in the works dedicated to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry. Berry reportedly said of his album, "My darlin' I'm growing old! I've worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!" There is no word yet on the status of the album.

Chuck Berry was among the first inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when he was honored in 1986. He is also the recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (1984), Kennedy Center Honors (2000), and the Polar Music Prize (2014).

Read more about Berry's career from ABC News.

