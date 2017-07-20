Rhys Ifans to Take On the Role of Scrooge in Matthew Warchus' Re-Worked A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Daily Mail has reported that Rhys Ifans is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in a radical reworking of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Jack Thorne (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child play) has adapted Charles Dickens' classic for Tony nominated director Matthew Warchus. Chris Nightingale will create a Christmas carol-inspired score.

"Jack has dealt with what could be a rather glib ending, where Scrooge says: "I've changed my ways!" and sits down with Tiny Tim and the Cratchits for Christmas dinner. But the question is whether he deserves a happy ending . . . or not?" notes Warchus.

The show is set to include a diverse cast as well as some surprises for all familiar with the holiday classic, including Ebenezer's three spirit guides. "They won't be who you think they are," Warchus teased.

The re-worked version of the tale is described as, "a provocation to all of us to question whether we are sharing and giving enough, and whether we are compassionate and caring enough in our lives."

Though the team is exploring the story in a new way, Warchus explains that the adaptation "doesn't stray miles away from Dickens" but "keeps scratching away at dark corners of the story and finding interesting, psychological emotional and political points to emphasize".

"We'd like to have mince pies, lanterns and snow falling on the audience - and maybe get people to dance," Warchus explained that he wants the show to be a family oriented, 'festive celebration' which he hopes will be "unintimidating and welcoming". Warchus also alludes to some atmospheric elements, including placing the Old Vic stage in a new configuration for the show.

The show will run at the Old Vic, where Warchus is artistic director, beginning November 18.

