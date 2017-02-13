Red Carpet Roundup: Broadway's NEWSIES Makes Its Big Screen Debut

NEWSIES the Broadway musical is making its big screen debut tonight. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet as the audience geared up to seize the day. See all the pre-show chat with Richard Ridge and the luminous guests of the Newsies red carpet below!

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series "Supergirl," reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring this spectacular stage show to the big screen, including special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine,"Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les." Since opening on Broadway in 2011, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 700 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Eventswebsite (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale ofJack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

