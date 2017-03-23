QUIZ: How Well Do You Know ANASTASIA?

How well do you know Anastasia? We wanted to find out now that she'll officially bow on Broadway for the first time tonight! Take our quiz below!

ANASTASIA features a lush, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The score also includes several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film, adapted for the stage. The 75-minute album will include the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

ANASTASIA will begin previews tonight and open on Broadway on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell,Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, Mckayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

