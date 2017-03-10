Photo Flash: Inside the YPC Gala, featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Alexandra Socha

The Young People's Chorus of NYC had its most successful gala to date on Monday, March 6th, 2017. The chorus members, ranging in ages from 8 to 18, were joined by Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez, Spring Awakening's Alexandra Socha, and the extraordinary Time for Three ensemble, in one vibrant production number after the next, heightened by the extraordinary choreography of Jacquelyn Bird. It was a 90-minute, nonstop virtuoso mix of music ranging from Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Leonard Bernstein to a Monkey Chant from Bali, concluding with all 425 choristers on stage, in the boxes, and in the aisles in a high-energy performance of "Anything Goes."

The concert was followed immediately by dinner in the Ballroom of the Mandarin Oriental, a festive celebration of the evening's honorees: Dusty Philip from Goldman Sachs, two of whose children are YPC chorus members, and George Nemeth, a founding member of the YPC Board of Trustees.

Proceeds from the March 6 gala evening benefit 1,600 children of all cultural and economic backgrounds, not only musically, but also academically and socially through YPC's after-school and in- school programs. The children come to YPC from every corner of New York City and beyond, 87 percent of whom participate in YPC programs free of charge, and 100 percent of its graduates go on to higher education with help from YPC's College Bound program.

Check out photos from the night, below!

Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger

Related Articles