Photo Flash: First Look at THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS at Finger Lakes

Next up this summer at The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) is The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The show runs tonight, August 2, through August 23 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, N.Y.'s Emerson Park. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse with Tony Neidenbach as Assistant Choreographer; Corinne Aquilina serves as musical director. The show will feature scenic design by Chad Healy, lighting design by Jose Santiago, costume design by Tiffany Howard, and sound design by Bobby Johnston.

The cast includes Sally Wilfert (Margaret in The Light in the Piazza at FLMTF; Broadway: Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, King David; National Tour: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Miss Mona Stangley and Ryan Andes (Broadway: Big Fish, Sweeney Todd) as Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. Jamison Stern (Broadway: By Jeeves, How the Grinch Stole Christmas; National Tours: Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast) plays Melvin P Thorpe, Neal Mayer (Broadway: Les Miserables; National Tours: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 101 Dalmations) plays CJ Scruggs/Governor of Texas, Emily Drennan (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, New York Spectacular starring The Rockettes; International Tours: Mamma Mia!, VOCA PEOPLE) plays Doatsey Mae, Crystal Sha'nae plays Jewel, Siri Howard (Broadway: Les Miserables, The Sound of Music; National Tour: Les Miserables, Parade, The Sound of Music) plays Angel, Rachelle Rose Clark (National Tour: Anything Goes) plays Shy, Brad Rupp plays Senator Wingwoah/Rufus Poindexter, and Sergio Pasquariello plays Bandleader/Edsel Mackey.

The ensemble features: Annelise Baker, Aaron Burr, Eric Geibel, Crawford Horton, Alicia Newcom, Aimee Lane, Adam Mandala, Caleb Marshall, Megan McLaughlin, Eddie Olmo, Lizz Picini, Elle May Patterson, Anna Terese Stone, and Thomas Sutter.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens Jr.

Related Articles