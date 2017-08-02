Photo Flash: First Look at THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS at Finger Lakes

Next up this summer at The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) is The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The show runs tonight, August 2, through August 23 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, N.Y.'s Emerson Park. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse with Tony Neidenbach as Assistant Choreographer; Corinne Aquilina serves as musical director. The show will feature scenic design by Chad Healy, lighting design by Jose Santiago, costume design by Tiffany Howard, and sound design by Bobby Johnston.

The cast includes Sally Wilfert (Margaret in The Light in the Piazza at FLMTF; Broadway: Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, King David; National Tour: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Miss Mona Stangley and Ryan Andes (Broadway: Big Fish, Sweeney Todd) as Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. Jamison Stern (Broadway: By Jeeves, How the Grinch Stole Christmas; National Tours: Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast) plays Melvin P Thorpe, Neal Mayer (Broadway: Les Miserables; National Tours: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 101 Dalmations) plays CJ Scruggs/Governor of Texas, Emily Drennan (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, New York Spectacular starring The Rockettes; International Tours: Mamma Mia!, VOCA PEOPLE) plays Doatsey Mae, Crystal Sha'nae plays Jewel, Siri Howard (Broadway: Les Miserables, The Sound of Music; National Tour: Les Miserables, Parade, The Sound of Music) plays Angel, Rachelle Rose Clark (National Tour: Anything Goes) plays Shy, Brad Rupp plays Senator Wingwoah/Rufus Poindexter, and Sergio Pasquariello plays Bandleader/Edsel Mackey.

The ensemble features: Annelise Baker, Aaron Burr, Eric Geibel, Crawford Horton, Alicia Newcom, Aimee Lane, Adam Mandala, Caleb Marshall, Megan McLaughlin, Eddie Olmo, Lizz Picini, Elle May Patterson, Anna Terese Stone, and Thomas Sutter.

Newcomer Shy (Rachelle Rose Clark) receives the house rules as Jewel (Crystal Sha'nae) looks on

Angel (Siri Howard) sneaks away to call her son and discuss their Christmas plans

Jewel (Crystal Sha'nae) tells the girls what she plans to do with her '24 hours' off

Miss Mona Stangley (Sally Wilfert) and Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd (Ryan Andes) reminisce about the good old days together

CJ Scruggs (Neal Mayer) and Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd (Ryan Andes) discuss the fate of the town with worried Mayor Rufus Poindexter (Brad Rupp)

Doatsey Mae (Emily Drennan) fantasizes about achieving her lifelong dreams

The Aggies (Caleb Marshall, Crawford Horton, Adam Mandala, Thomas Sutter) celebrate their victory, and their upcoming night of fun

Reporters swarm the Governor of Texas (Neal Mayer) and demand to know what he is going to do about the chicken ranch

Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd (Ryan Andes) chats with Miss Mona (Sally Wilfert) about her chicken ranch

Miss Mona Stangley (Sally Wilfert) recounts her past

Miss Mona Stangley (Sally Wilfert) and her girls, explain the rules when it comes to living on the chicken ranch

Melvin P. Thorpe (Jamison Stern) is appalled by all the 'loveless copulation' going on in the small Texas town

The Texas Aggies football stars celebrate their victory with a proper Texas hoedown

The Bandleader (Sergio Pasquariello) tells the historic tale of Miss Mona and the Chicken Ranch


