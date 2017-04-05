Photo Flash: First Look - Lillias White Takes on London in THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN'

Tony-winning Broadway star LiLlias White makes her London debut in THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN', featuring New York's hottest jazz musicians and tap dancers in a red-hot 1920's Harlem rent party celebration of jazz icon Fats Waller's life and music, at The Other Palace Studio from 4 - 15 April. Press night is 6 April and BroadwayWorld has a first look at White and the company in action below!

This Joint is Jumpin' is a fusion of live jazz, thrilling tap dancing and storytelling celebrating and radically interpreting jazz icon Fats Waller's music, breathing new life into classics such as Ain't Misbehavin', Black and Blue and Honeysuckle Rose.

LiLlias White the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Broadway star of Dreamgirls, The Life and Netflix's The Get Down will make her London debut. She made her Broadway debut in Barnum in 1981.She understudied the role of Effie in the original 1981 production of Dreamgirls and played the part in the 1987 revival, for which she won the Drama League Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela!. For her role in Cy Coleman's The Life, she won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of a world-weary, no-nonsense, streetwise hooker named Sonja.

The red-hot cast also features internationally celebrated tap dance artist Michela Marino Lerman, Princess Grace Award winner tap dancer Joseph Wiggan (Shuffle Along, Cirque du Soliel's Michael Jackson: The Immortal Tour), critically acclaimed vocalist Michael Mwenso and The Shakes: a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry. The Shakes are Dion Keith Kerr IV on bass, Mathis Picard on piano, Mark Kavuma on trumpet, Kyle Poole on drums, RuBen Fox on tenor saxophone, and the remarkable South African Jazz vocalist Vuyo Sotashe, and comedian, actor, writer and storyteller Desiree Burch.

This Joint is Jumpin' is produced by Hoagy B. Carmichael, son of the legendary American composer Hoagy Carmichael. The director is Patrice Miller. Choreographer Michela Marino Lerman. Musical director Michael Mwenso.