Daveed Diggs, Andrea Martin Among Guest Stars for KIMMY SCHMIDT Season 3 + First Look Photos

It's a miracle! Kimmy, Tituss, Jacqueline and Lillian are back in an all new season of the Emmy-nominated hit comedy series UNBREAKBLE KIMMY SCHMIDT. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Here's your first look at the fab four in action for Season 3, which premieres Friday, May 19 only on Netflix.

This season brings some incredible new guest stars to Kimmy's world, including Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON), Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph, with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

In the Season 3 premiere, Kimmy finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.



