Photo Flash: Epic Theatre Company presents RASHEEDA SPEAKING

Epic Theatre Company proudly presents the Rhode Island Premiere of "Rasheeda Speaking" by Joel Drake Johnson, a biting and insightful look into office politics and race in America. This one-act, four-person powerhouse of a play packs a walloping punch, and takes a look at what happens when racial identity is turned upside down.

"I almost fell off my chair when we landed the rights to this show," says Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "Everyone's talking about what the perfect play for right now is-and for me, this is that play. It's unsettling in the best possible way-it sticks with you long after you watch it. We're so excited to be putting on this play, and we know it's going to give audiences a lot to talk about."

Broccoli has enlisted a powerhouse team for the show. Frequent Epic collaboratorTammy Brown is directing a cast that includes Lynne Collinson, MJ Daly, Michael Petrarca and Joan Batting.

"The last play Tammy directed for us was Three Sisters, which was a massive success," says Broccoli, "I'm so glad to have her leading this production. MJ, Michael, and Joan are all Epic veterans, but this is my good friend Lynne Collinson's first full production at Epic, and I'm so glad to have her with us. She's one of Rhode Island's best, and this role is really going to surprise audiences who already know what a talent she is. She and MJ are truly a dynamic duo, and here at Epic, we love pairing up great talent."

For this show, Epic will be offering talkbacks after every single production. Normally, the company only offers one, but Brown and Broccoli felt that it was necessary to offer every audience a chance to express their thoughts on the show.

"Tammy was the one who suggested having a talkback every night," says Broccoli, "Other theaters do it, but it's tricky because it depends on how long the show is and whether or not it calls for that kind of a commitment. This show definitely does. I think the play itself is sort of the first act, and the discussion is Act Two. What the audience is going to bring to it is just as much a part of the show."

"Rasheeda Speaking" is being presented as part of a limited run from February 10th - 19th at Theater 82 in Cranston, where Epic Theatre Company is the resident theater.

Performances:



February 10th @ 8pm

February 11th @ 8pm

February 12th @ 3pm

February 17th @ 8pm

February 18th @ 8pm

February 19th @ 3pm

All Performances at the Theater 82, 82 Rolfe Square, Cranston RI. Tickets $20 General Admission, $15 Seniors. All Student Tickets are Free as part of Epic's "Free Student Tickets" Program. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.artists-exchange.org/epictheatrecompany.html.

*Epic Theatre Company seeks to bring provocative contemporary work to Rhode Island as well as new perspectives on classical theater. We strive to continue the tradition of "event" theater, where each production has built-in excitement both for the audiences and the artists involved.



**Epic is a proud member of the Rhode Island Theater Alliance (RITA) and is the Resident Theater Company at the Artists Exchange in Cranston, RI.

Photos by Dave Cantelli Photography



The Cast of RASHEEDA SPEAKING

